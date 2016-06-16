A Man with Style is Hard to Find

It takes a special man to take his looks into consideration. Most men don’t really care how they look to the world as looks are never number one in the back of a mans mind to make it in the world. Most men, especially those who have families, are more likely focused on proving for their family. Grooming usually takes a back seat, but that’s not to say they don’t take care of themselves. Its usually a certain level of style that is acceptable to an average man. Just enough that he doesn’t look bad to his lady.



The Men With The Style

There are a few guys out there that don’t have any familial responsibilities which allows them to focus more onto themselves when it comes to clothing and grooming. This is almost a given if a man does not have a family, the focus must be put onto something. These are usually the guys with the nice cars and the expensive clothing that you see out in the world. You can pretty much assume that they don’t have a family or they do but they left them due to their own selfishness.

Watches and Male Jewelry

Another thing to watch out for in a stylish man would be the accessories he wears. Most men don’t wear too many accessories. You might see a watch and a ring at most, the stylish men who are only focused on themselves will have a lot more accessories to showcase from ear rings to necklaces. You can spot them a mile away from their accessories, most are encrusted in diamonds and other exotic jewels.