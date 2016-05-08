Culture Used to Inspire Style

The thing about European style is that it was most likely stolen from a culture not their own. That’s what they do, they see something they want and take it, whether its oil, diamonds or other rich resources our continent has. So it is no surprise that our style is being taken and made millions with. This is certainly no surprise as history tells us that the strong prey on the weak. The same people that made us weak in the first place by devaluing our people and our land and stealing our resources for themselves.



What To Do Now?

Well the only thing we can do is push the disease out of our body so that we can heal. The thing that is killing us should be removed right? The body knows best when it comes to hostile elements within your system. But what about the style being stolen? Well there is nothing we can do about that other than taking advantage of our own innovations before others can.