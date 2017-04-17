How Intermittent Fasting Can Help You Fit Into Old Clothes Again

If you’re struggling to fit into your favorite pairs of jeans and you wish that you could get back to your pre-college weight, then why not try a different kind of lifestyle?

Intermittent fasting is a lifestyle change that helps people to lose weight without feeling like they are depriving themselves. With intermittent fasting, you can lose weight and get in good shape, and not feel like you are depriving yourself.

There are a few different ways of doing intermittent fasting. Some people eat normally for a few days, then consume a very low calorie diet for a few days. Others choose to eat a normal amount every day, but fit it into fewer meals and a smaller “feeding window”.

Either eway, the reasoning is the same – that you will eat less because you are snacking less. You should have more energy because you aren’t going through a cycle of blood sugar spikes and falls, and you will spend less time feeling hungry and thinking about/craving food. For many people, intermittent fasting is a way to break the obsession with food that other diets create.

There is a lot of evidence to suggest that nutrient timing does not affect body composition unless you are getting into the realms of bodybuilder-levels of body fat. For most people, it doesn’t matter whether you eat 2000 calories spread across three meals and two snacks, or 2000 calories in one meal. The idea that you “stimulate your metabolism” by eating more meals is questionable – there might be a chance of maybe 50 calories or so, but that is such a small amount of food that it’s unlikely to make a difference.

Intermittent fasting is the sort of diet that it’s comparatively easy to stick to. It can help you to feel satisfied for longer, and stop you from being deprived.

Remember that losing weight is just one part of the journey – the reason for the ’95 percent of diets fail’ statistic is that people go back to their old habits once they reach their goal weight, and then regain the weight over a period of months or years – sometimes putting back on more weight that they had lost.

Yo-yo dieting is not good for you. Intermittent fasting can help you to avoid the situation where you regain weight – because it’s a practice that you can stick to long term. Just pick the times that you are going to eat, enjoy a good meal when you want to, and don’t waste time, money or energy thinking about food the rest of the time.

With patience and consistency you can fit into your old clothes again, and enjoy a healthy lifestyle and lots of energy. Intermittent fasting will get you where you need to be, and it will help you to enjoy the best lifestyle – with energy, a good mood, and a “diet” that will not leave you struggling in social situations.